Vets thankful for community help during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeless vets are getting a second chance at a normal life thanks to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless' Tiny House Project.
Patrick O’Brien served in the Marine Corps for 14 years. He’s just one of the multiple homeless veterans living in a tiny home.
“It’s small compared to anybody else’s and I think it’s a good place. I really enjoy it,” said O’Brien.
He says during the pandemic, the veterans in the community have leaned on each other to stay safe and healthy.
“We had to help each other out. That was a blessing because we’re family here, both sides.”
And other residents like Ronnie Johnson say even during a global pandemic, the community is still finding ways to help them.
“I really haven’t been to the grocery store in about two or three months now. But it’s a good thing because everything is a blessing," said Johnson.
Johnson served in the Air Force and says the veterans in the village are a community. He’s used this time to find a way to give to it.
“I have tomatoes, more flowers, and more plants," Johnson said. “I did it because I have other veterans out here and when it gets done, I will share it with all of them.”
During this time, these veterans are thankful to the community and more for their tiny homes and their big hearts.
“Without none of them, Ms. Kelly, Ms. Murray, Ms. Glover all of them, none of this will be possible and all of the donations that have come in, we want to tell everybody out there that we thank you from the bottom of our hearts from all the veterans that have served," said resident James Hawkins.
One of the residents says this village has inspired visitors to build tiny homes in their communities as well.
If you want to find out how you can give to the Tiny House Project, you can visit their website.
