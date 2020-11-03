Chatham Co. races to watch

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There are a number of races to watch in Chatham County Tuesday evening.
One of the races everyone is voting on is who they want to see lead the Chatham County Commission as Chairman.
The current chairman, Al Scott, was term limited after being elected in 2012.
Both of those running to fill the seat are no strangers to public service.
Chester Ellis is the current vice chair for the Chatham County Commission, representing District 8 since 2016. He says he knows the county and all the issues they are facing being a part of the commission for the past four years.
He wants to improve services, balance the budget and to continue the work they started and feels he’s the man to take the county to the next level.
Meanwhile his opponent is Jason Buelterman, while he hasn’t sat on commission he has been Tybee Island’s mayor. He served there for 14 years and feels that his leadership propelled that community forward and wants to do the same for Chatham County.
He says his goals are to upgrade the emergency communication system, use county resources more efficiently, and create a financial plan to improve the county’s bond rating to bring new energy.
We spoke with them earlier this week about their priorities, should they be elected.
“The first thing I would want to do is to bring together all of the mayors, aldermans of all the municipalities, so that they can understand the county’s blueprint. That way they can understand the counties masterplan so we all will be working in the same direction," said Ellis.
“First off is getting, you know managing this pandemic. It’s going to have budgetary impact on the county and you don’t want to raise taxes, but you also don’t want to cut services so we’ve got to figure out a way to do that to get through this situation. Hopefully it will, you know hopefully it will be sometime in early 2021 when we kind of get through this, but it could be even longer so that’s number one and then number two trying to work together," said Buelterman.
Both men say they were glad to see so many vote, and encourage those who haven’t to do so.
Another race Chatham County residents will be deciding on is who will be District Attorney.
Meg Heap currently holds the position and has done so since 2012. She feels her accomplishments speak for themselves.
Since filling the role she has created a special victims unit, family justice center, expanded programs for at risk youth, and more.
Meanwhile her challenger, Shalena Cook Jones, feels she could better serve the country to be more efficient, equitable and effective. If elected the lead prosecutor in the county, she wants to create a charging and sentencing review panel, direct time talent and resources to cases that deserve it, and protect the rights of victims.
We reached out to both campaigns to see if they would be willing to talk but neither have returned our requests.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.