Public safety presentations made to Savannah City Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than three hours, the Savannah City Council met via Zoom for a budget workshop to discuss everything from affordable housing to policing in the community.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter highlighted the newly-formed Behavioral Health Unit, which has already helped dozens of citizens dealing with a mental health crisis.
The department is moving ahead with other initiatives in 2021.
“Our End Gun Violence program is moving forward. We’re in the process of doing interviews for a director’s position for that program,” Minter said. “We also realize that we’re going to have to provide some additional funding for that program. That program has never really had a line-item budget for them.”
Minter also said the department is looking for funding for an additions 25 flock cameras in the community, which are cameras throughout neighborhoods to catch crimes on video. Those cost roughly $2,000 each.
Council woman Bernetta Lanier calling for more to be done to decrease violence in the city, comparing it to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really need to understand that is is an epidemic right now, and we need to act with a sense of urgency to address the problem.”
For Savannah Fire, Assistant Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen was presenting in Chief Derik Minard’s place, and he began by addressing an area that needs more resources.
“Currently we don’t have a public safety building within five miles of New Hampstead, which means that we have a 12 minute response to the residents of Savannah in that area,” Kitchen said. “This is for police, fire, and medical service. We’re hoping to put a structure out in that area.”
He also said a priority for Savannah Fire is to increase department diversity, and educate citizens.
Mayor Van Johnson did say that as required by state law, Savannah’s 2021 budget is balanced.
The council’s last work day for the budget should be December 10th. They hope to adopt the 2021 budget on December 18th. There will be a period for public comment before it is approved.
