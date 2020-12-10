Local hospitals sharing COVID-19 vaccination plans

“We have been really in overdrive since it was announced that the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine were going to be up for EUA review. Right cause we can’t provide the vaccine and can’t build a plan around until we know it’s going to be reviewed and so from a standpoint of readiness we are in a state of being prepared to deliver this on Monday if we receive the vaccine and so you know if it’s later than that we’ll be ready when that time comes as well.”