Beaufort Police Department building named after late police chief

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A dedication in the City of Beaufort honored a man who served the city for nearly 23 years and lost his fight to cancer.
A special meeting of Beaufort City Council was called Tuesday to dedicate the Beaufort Police building to former Chief Matthew Clancy.
Since this building opened in 2008, it has been led by one man. And even though he is no longer with us, those who go in the building will remember him every day.
“I think it’s the most overwhelming thing I’ve ever had happened in my life,” mother Phyllys Sippel said.
“His legacy is always put service above self. And you’ll be just fine,” Police Chief Dale McDorman said.
“It’s a lasting, living memory of all the good that he did in the community in every way,” wife Lisa Clancy said.
Clancy served in law-enforcement for 27 years. 23 with the Beaufort Police Department and 12 of those as chief.
“We strive as leaders to be respected at the end of our tours. Matt was able to do that and be genuinely loved by those who worked with him and for him.”
Today, law enforcement agents from Beaufort, Port Royal, and the sheriff’s office gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the dedication.
“I know Matt loved them and I know he loved them, and I saw how they were at the funeral in the week. It doesn’t surprise me that one of them suggested. I could not be prouder. He was a wonderful son. I can’t believe he’s gone.”
One extra special group got to celebrate today - his family. They say it’s a great way they can celebrate and remember Matthew Clancy. “It’s really, it’s such an honor. I don’t know any other word. It’s just such an honor to know that somebody would have thought of that and then they would make this come to fruition and it’s like a memory that lives on forever.”
