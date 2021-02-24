Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship hosts vaccine clinic for underserved communities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an effort to help vaccinate those in underserved communities. Local healthcare leaders, churches and more are coming together to fight COVID-19.
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship has officially been transformed into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. It’s thanks to a unique partnership to bring the vaccine directly to the community.
“Many of the elderly can’t get out or they can’t get online to put their name online. It’s a problem for many elderly and so making it available through the churches is an excellent idea,” said Evelyn Cruse of Pooler.
It’s an idea that we told you came from government leaders, St. Joseph’s/Candler, the Coastal Health District and area faith leaders. Together they created these clinics to serve those who may be hesitant about signing up elsewhere.
“Seeing the church in the community you know which we trust, it’s people we trust and informing us about the COVID vaccine. then of course you know here we are,” said Tonice Cooper of Savannah.
Nearly 200 people were given their first dose of the Moderna vaccine today. Leaders say their goal was to not only to help get shots in arms, but to build trust and confidence with education.
“I met some people who had taken the vaccine and they told me about their experience and that just triggered something. It just made me think that you know you don’t need to be afraid of this it’s going to be something that’s going to be helpful and a protection for you,” said Cruse.
Church leaders are reaching out to their communities to book appointments for upcoming clinics to make sure it’s a simple process involving all parts of the community.
“The process was absolutely easy to do. You know once Kingdom Life and Pastor Charles Roberson posted about having the clinic here today I basically just registered for my grandmother and myself and we came out to our appointment time and got the shot. It was painless and now we’re on our way,” said Cooper.
In four weeks the Department of Public Health, St. Joseph’s/Candler and Kingdom Life will get ready to do this all once again as they will have their second dose clinic for these same people.
