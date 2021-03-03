Mass vaccination site coming to Chatham County, according to sources

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expected to announce a new COVID-19 mass vaccination site will open in Chatham County.
Sources have told WTOC that the site will open on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at a Gulfstream facility.
The goal is to be able to give out nearly 1,100 shots a day.,
More details are expected to be released Wednesday afternoon during a 3:30 p.m. announcement.
Four other state-ran vaccination sites were open recently in Georgia.
