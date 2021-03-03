Mass vaccination site coming to Chatham County, according to sources

By WTOC Staff | March 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 12:04 PM

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expected to announce a new COVID-19 mass vaccination site will open in Chatham County.

Sources have told WTOC that the site will open on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at a Gulfstream facility.

The goal is to be able to give out nearly 1,100 shots a day.,

More details are expected to be released Wednesday afternoon during a 3:30 p.m. announcement.

Four other state-ran vaccination sites were open recently in Georgia.

