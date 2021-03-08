Richmond Hill teacher presented with 2021 Georgia STEM Scholar Award

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A local teacher is being recognized for her work in STEM education.
Lauren Avant is a teacher at Richmond Hill Middle School. Monday, she was presented with the 2021 Georgia STEM Scholar Award.
The award goes to teachers who show a passion and determination to provide students with innovative and challenging STEM experiences.
Avant helped create an app to highlight the impact humans have in the community by creating an app to track road-kill.
“Students can input the road kill they see, which may sound like a gross thing to some people but it really talks about how human impact on the community happens as well as how animal populations are impacted and what we can do to support that and support building, and continue building and support the animals in our community and keep food chains going,” Avant said.
Avant also received a $500 grant. She says the money will got back into other projects for their students
