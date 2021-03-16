COVID safety encouraged while enjoying St. Patrick’s Day festivities

“Many of the young individuals that will be traveling during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and spring breaks are those folks we have not yet reached with vaccination and so I think it’s so important that everyone that, that’s a business owner or if you’re out celebrating you made that decision to travel for the holiday make sure you’re still following the guidance that we know helps minimize the spread of this virus. Social distancing, avoiding gathering in large groups and then masking when you can’t socially distance,” Memorial Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Dr. Stephen Thacker said.