COVID safety encouraged while enjoying St. Patrick’s Day festivities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The biggest holiday in the Hostess City is on Wednesday.
Thousands have come and will continue to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the city, but doctors encourage you to do it safely as we still face an infectious disease pandemic.
Memorial Health’s Dr. Stephen Thacker says while people are enjoying the holiday, there was sound science to cancel the festivities. He says it’s still not a good idea to gather in large groups especially from all over into small, confined spaces.
He says it is too soon to know how gatherings this weekend will impact us as those continue through the week.
But he does worry about how transmission of COVID-19 could be impacted, but says we are certainly in a better place than last St. Patrick’s Day. That is not only from a better understanding of the virus but with the help from the vaccine, though not widespread enough.
“Many of the young individuals that will be traveling during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and spring breaks are those folks we have not yet reached with vaccination and so I think it’s so important that everyone that, that’s a business owner or if you’re out celebrating you made that decision to travel for the holiday make sure you’re still following the guidance that we know helps minimize the spread of this virus. Social distancing, avoiding gathering in large groups and then masking when you can’t socially distance,” Memorial Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Dr. Stephen Thacker said.
Dr. Thacker hopes we can be an example of how to follow guidance and stay on track with minimizing the spread.
One thing important to note is that Savannah does have a mask mandate. Dr. Thacker says a mask should be worn when you cannot socially distance and that includes spaces outdoors as well.
