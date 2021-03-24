Savannah leaders showing support for Asian-American community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. based non-profit, Stop AAPI Hate, has tracked more than 3,700 anti-Asian hate incidents since March of 2020.
48 of those incidents have been reported in Georgia.
“We can’t tolerate any more.” Outrage and pain from Savannah’s Chinese Heritage Society.
The rise in anti-Asian attacks across the country, and what they believe played a role in Atlanta’s spa shootings, has members speaking out.
“It hurt our communities. Enough is enough,” Chinese Heritage Society member Qiwei Sun said.
Sun, Weisheag Yang and Weihua Zhang are from China but have lived in Savannah for more than 20 years.
“I did not realize any discrimination in this city, so this city is good for me,” Yang said.
But it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.
Sun says it’s not common for those in the Asian community to report discrimination.
“Asians, we always try to be model minorities. That is typical stereotype. We don’t want to do that anymore,” Sun said.
As an Asian-American living in Savannah, it’s important to lift and hear Asian voices in the community. Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter says it important to his department, too.
“We’re actually having a Zoom community meeting tonight with members of the Asian community,” Chief Mentor said. “We also want to make sure that they’re aware that we’re here to make sure that we are able to do the best job possible of ensuring the protection and safety of all members of our community.”
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shared a message of solidarity with the Asian and Asian-American community.
“We as people who know better and should be able to do better. We have to say that hate is not going to be acceptable or tolerated here in our community,” Mayor Johnson said.
A community that Asian and Asian Americans continue to give back to.
“The Chinese community, we actually donated masks to the police. We donate food to Savannah City Mission,” Zhang said.
A community now asking for the same love and support they give to others.
“Open you heart, open your mind, open your ears.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.