Testing COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in children

“Knowing what I know ‚that they could be infected with the virus, that they could share with other individuals who may become more sick, or even have their life threatened from this infection that’s one reason for me to want to provide the vaccination for my children. I do not want them to be the source of someone else’s illness. Two, I know that there are complications, while rare they exist of children who are infected with COVID-19 and develop post infectious complications that can also be life threatening,” Dr. Thacker said.