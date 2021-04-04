Richmond Hill community raises money for father and daughter killed in car accident

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill community came together on Saturday to remember a father and daughter. Georgia State Patrol says Travis Brown and his eight-year-old daughter Emma died in a car accident on March 11 in Coweta County.
A fundraiser was held on Saturday at Snazzy’s Hot Wings in Richmond Hill, where family says Emma spent a lot of time at the pool. The event included an Easter egg hunt, live music, food and lots of games. All the money raised today will go to the family.
“We’re here uplifting each other and trying to do the best to hold my niece, Ashley Dunson, in the tightest arms we can today,” said family member Robert Dunson. Ashley Dunson is Emma’s mother.
He described Emma as a bright light who wanted to help those less fortunate than herself. He says in school she wrote about wanting to have lots of gold to give to the homeless.
Roger Hudson, the owner of Snazzy’s Hot Wings, says he’s planning to hold a fundraiser every year.
“Going forward, all the money will go to the homeless or the battered women’s shelter for kids that need help,” he said.
A GoFundMe is also raising money for the family.
