Severe weather causes damage in Bacon County

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Damaged structures, fallen tree limbs and debris can be seen throughout Bacon County after severe weather rolled through on Saturday. Heavy rain and strong winds are leaving some Bacon County residents with a lot to clean up on Sunday.
Bacon County Emergency Management Agency Director Danny Turner says overall, there were a few small trees and limbs scattered in different areas and a lot of wind damage. He says residents need to be careful as roads are wet from rain and should pay special attention to leaning trees.
“If they fall, they could fall either on homes or on powerlines which would cause damage. It seems that the worst of it, especially with the high winds, may be over but still with this much more rain coming down between now and 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning in our area, those trees coming down will be the main thing,” said Turner.
Turner says if you happen to see a tree that’s fallen down, give them a call and report it. The number is 912-632-7979.
Turner says no injuries have been reported as of Saturday evening.
