Coastal Health District continues its COVID-19 vaccination efforts

“We’re seeing that the vaccines work. When we look at the rates of hospitalization in those age 65 and older we’ve seen dramatic decrease in that. They used to be the number one age group per capita when you look at hospitalizations and that’s really changing. Folks that are younger who have not had either the opportunity to get vaccinated yet or have just not pursued it you know we’re seeing that the trends are staying the same,” said Dr. Thacker.