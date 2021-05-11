Screven County Sheriff’s Office arrests two Sylvania residents in connection with dog fighting

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Sylvania residents have been arrested in connection with an investigation into animal cruelty and dog fighting, according to the Screven County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Sherica Lanier, 37, and Christopher Rodriquez Lovett, 37, were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation. Lanier has been charged with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty, while Lovett has been charged with five counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and one count of Dog Fighting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.