Screven County Sheriff’s Office arrests two Sylvania residents in connection with dog fighting

Screven County Sheriff’s Office arrests two Sylvania residents in connection with dog fighting
Andrea Lanier and Christopher Lovett were arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into animal cruelty. (Source: Screven County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff and Dal Cannady | May 11, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 5:32 PM

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Sylvania residents have been arrested in connection with an investigation into animal cruelty and dog fighting, according to the Screven County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Sherica Lanier, 37, and Christopher Rodriquez Lovett, 37, were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation. Lanier has been charged with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty, while Lovett has been charged with five counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and one count of Dog Fighting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Screven County Sheriff’s deputies and members of Screven County Animal Control were called to a residence on Acorn Hill Drive on Friday regarding a complaint of animal cruelty. When they arrived on the scene, they found 34 dogs described as “pit bull types” restrained by heavy chains and held in wooden kennels.

A veterinarian examined the dogs, and five were euthanized as a result of being injured or in “extremely poor physical condition,” according to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office. The remaining 29 dogs were seized and impounded while they received additional medical care.

The Screven County Sheriff's Office and Screven County Animal Control found 34 dogs at a residence on Acorn Hill Drive.
The Screven County Sheriff's Office and Screven County Animal Control found 34 dogs at a residence on Acorn Hill Drive. (Source: Screven County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.