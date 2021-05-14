Savannah mayor & local doctors react to new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After over a year of masking, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask or socially distance except for in areas required by laws, rules and regulations.
Here at home we’re finding out what health and city leaders think about the new CDC guidance. They say they would like to see Chatham County’s vaccination rate much higher than it is now.
“Today I think was actually a pretty momentous day when we talk about the pandemic and what the benefits are that we’re getting from vaccinations,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health.
Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health Dr. Stephen Thacker says this new guidance is a step toward normalcy.
“It’s really a message for the folks that are fully vaccinated that they can return to normal practices that they were enjoying pre-pandemic,” said Dr. Thacker.
However, Dr. Thacker and the Director of the Coastal Health District Dr. Lawton Davis say they would like to see local vaccination rates go up.
“We’re still only about 29 percent or 30 percent fully vaccinated here in Chatham County and I would love to see Chatham County be 75 to 85 or more percent,” said Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District.
Dr. Davis hopes this new guidance encourages those who may be hesitant, to get vaccinated. Low vaccination rates and taking off masks have Savannah Mayor Van Johnson concerned.
“We know that there are cities and there are states that are doing much better than us and so therefore their citizens should enjoy the benefits of being vaccinated. We’re not there yet,” said Mayor Johnson.
The mayor is also encouraging businesses to keep their masking requirements as more tourists flock to the Hostess City for the summer.
Mayor Johnson, Dr. Davis and Dr. Thacker are encouraging people, whether you’re fully vaccinated or not, to still take precautions and stay safe the best way you can.
