11-year-old entrepreneur making STEM kits

CLYO, Ga. (WTOC) - In the living room of a Clyo home, 11-year-old Alaina Davis is curating a company based on creativity and technology.
“The kits help inspire critical thinking and will also inspire the next set of innovators,” Davis said.
The pre-teen has been tinkering since she was in preschool.
“I want to say around age 4 or 5 she was really into just building things and creating things,” her mother Zakiya Brown said.
Brown kept encouraging her daughter and a school assignment helped her turn a corner coming up with STEM Powered Kits.
“I had a science project due about electric circuits, and I decided I wanted to do a video of me actually putting one together. I gave it my mom so she could look at it and she said that I was really good and seemed calm in front of the camera,” Davis said.
The kits range from elementary school level to high school level. Her newest kit is a solar powered race car.
“I told her, as long as find something that you can make fun, something that you love doing, you’ll never work a day in your life. As long as you love what you do, you’ll always have fun doing it. So, she found what she loves to do and now she’s finding ways to monetize that fun,” Brown said.
Recently, Davis partnered with Decatur Makers out of Atlanta.
“Decatur Makers is the only multi-age maker space in Georgia. From electronics to every aspect of STEM and building things, but Alaina has partnered with them and she’ll be supplying kits for some of their programs,” Brown said.
The young engineer will be doing some virtual teaching soon as well, but she still looks to mom for that guiding light.
“My mom inspired me because she has her own business, and I wanted my business just like her, and I was really excited when I finally got to it,” Davis said.
