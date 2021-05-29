2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Darien

By WTOC Staff | May 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 11:22 AM

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Darien Saturday morning.

According to McIntosh County Chief Deputy Danny Lowe, police responded to an apartment complex on Blounts Crossing just after 9 a.m.

Chief Deputy Lowe says a man and woman were killed and a juvenile is in critical condition.

Police say all three people were related.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.

