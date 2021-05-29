2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Darien

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Darien Saturday morning.
According to McIntosh County Chief Deputy Danny Lowe, police responded to an apartment complex on Blounts Crossing just after 9 a.m.
Chief Deputy Lowe says a man and woman were killed and a juvenile is in critical condition.
Police say all three people were related.
This incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
