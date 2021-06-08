Family of boating crash victim offers sympathies to Murdaughs after shooting in Colleton Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The bodies of Margaret Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh were found late Monday night, according to the Colleton County coroner.
The coroner says the two died from gunshot wounds
Deputies responded to a 911 call at about 10 p.m. Monday that said two people were dead on a property on Moselle Road in the Islandton area. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now leading the investigation into the deaths.
You may remember that Paul Murdaugh was charged in 2019 in the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, a University of South Carolina student who died in a boat crash near Parris Island in late February of that year.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says that case will not be moving forward now. No trial date had been set, and now there will not be one.
Paul Murdaugh’s grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather all served as solicitors of the 14th judicial circuit from 1920 until 2006.
A statement regarding the deaths of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh was released on behalf of some of the Beach family by the office of Gooding and Gooding:
“The Beach Family extends its deepest and warmest sympathies to the Murdaugh family during this terrible time. Having suffered the devastating loss of their own daughter, the family prays that the Murdaughs can find some level of peace from this tragic loss. They would like the family and the community to know that their thoughts and continued prayers are with the Murdaughs. It is their most sincere hope that someone will come forward and cooperate with authorities so that the perpetrator of these senseless crimes can be brought to justice.”
The Murdaugh family and the law firm several of the Murdaugh family are part of posted a statement on Facebook thanking everyone for their condolences and asking for continued patience and prayer through this time.
