Ga. Secretary of State releases statement after Giuliani’s law license suspended

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. Federal agents raided Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Secretary of State has released a statement after Rudy Giuliani’s law license was suspended in New York.

An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York on Thursday.

LINK >>> New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license

The court held that Giuliani, as a lawyer for Donald Trump, “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large.”

In a statement, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “The judges recognized that the baseless conspiracy theories Giuliani repeated were not true and punished him for spreading lies, particularly about Georgia’s election. This decision backs up my own statements about Georgia’s election being fair and accurate. I hope they will show the same level of concern about any attorneys who may be spreading disinformation about Georgia’s new election law.”

