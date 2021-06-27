Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

City of Hinesville offering grants to nonprofits and small businesses

(Source: City of Hinesville)
(Source: City of Hinesville)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Nonprofits and small businesses can apply to receive grant funding from the City of Hinesville to assist in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hinesville is offering a total of $400,000 in grant funding, according to a release from the city.

Eligible nonprofits and small business can apply for a grant at www.cityofhinesville.org. The application will open at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28 and will close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

To be eligible, nonprofits must be located within the city limits of Hinesville, an IRS-designated 501(C)(3) organization and operating as of March 1, 2020. Grant funds received by an eligible nonprofit “must be used for the provision of public services, including but not limited to food, housing, homelessness, transportation and educations assistance,” according to the release. Up to 25 percent of funding can be used to cover operational costs, such as payroll, rent, mortgage, utility and the mitigation of COVID-19. The City of Hinesville is making around $150,000 available to eligible nonprofits.

Small businesses are eligible to receive funding if they are located within city limits, were operating as of March 1, 2020 and have a documented loss of income. Any businesses that have previously received funding must fulfill all prior grant requirements to continue to be eligible. Grant funding received by small businesses must be used to pay for business payroll, rent, mortgage, utility or the mitigation of COVID-19.

Funding for the City of Hinesville’s grant program was provided by the American Rescue Plan, according to the release.

“The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for us all,” City Manager Kenneth Howard said in a statement. “For some, however, it’s simply been devastating. To help support our community, the City of Hinesville secured funding through its Community Development Department to implement these grant programs to assist residents and businesses through these challenging times.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What happens after Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway closes on July 1?
Pictures from a break-in inside of Savannah's Whitaker Street garage.
Safety concerns in Savannah’s city-owned garages
Brittany Davis and her son, Javon.
Savannah Police locate missing mother, 1-year-old son
Police lights
Juvenile injured in shooting on Emerald Dr. in the Frazier Homes
A driver is in the hospital after speeding through a check point Saturday night in Bryan County.
Police use PIT maneuver on suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals in Bryan Co.

Latest News

After having an LGBTQ+ Pride flag stolen from the front of their Summerville home twice this...
Summerville family who has Pride flags stolen creates “Pride Ride,” fundraiser for suicide prevention group
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville family who has Pride flags stolen creates “Pride Ride."
Savannah’s Fifth District invites community leaders to discuss future of Coastal Empire...
Savannah’s Fifth District invites community leaders to discuss future of Coastal Empire Fairgrounds
A resident of the Fifth District holds up a list of ideas for the future of the Coastal Empire...
Savannah’s Fifth District invites community leaders to discuss future of Coastal Empire Fairgrounds