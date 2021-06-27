City of Hinesville offering grants to nonprofits and small businesses

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Nonprofits and small businesses can apply to receive grant funding from the City of Hinesville to assist in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hinesville is offering a total of $400,000 in grant funding, according to a release from the city.

Eligible nonprofits and small business can apply for a grant at www.cityofhinesville.org. The application will open at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28 and will close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

To be eligible, nonprofits must be located within the city limits of Hinesville, an IRS-designated 501(C)(3) organization and operating as of March 1, 2020. Grant funds received by an eligible nonprofit “must be used for the provision of public services, including but not limited to food, housing, homelessness, transportation and educations assistance,” according to the release. Up to 25 percent of funding can be used to cover operational costs, such as payroll, rent, mortgage, utility and the mitigation of COVID-19. The City of Hinesville is making around $150,000 available to eligible nonprofits.

Small businesses are eligible to receive funding if they are located within city limits, were operating as of March 1, 2020 and have a documented loss of income. Any businesses that have previously received funding must fulfill all prior grant requirements to continue to be eligible. Grant funding received by small businesses must be used to pay for business payroll, rent, mortgage, utility or the mitigation of COVID-19.

Funding for the City of Hinesville’s grant program was provided by the American Rescue Plan, according to the release.

“The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for us all,” City Manager Kenneth Howard said in a statement. “For some, however, it’s simply been devastating. To help support our community, the City of Hinesville secured funding through its Community Development Department to implement these grant programs to assist residents and businesses through these challenging times.”

