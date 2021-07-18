Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah Saturday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah Saturday night.

Savannah Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. about an officer involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street.

The GBI says their preliminary findings show that Savannah Police officers were conducting a traffic stop on East Bolton Street for failure to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic stop, officers were talking to the driver outside of the vehicle. A passenger, identified as Maurice Mincey, 36, of Savannah, was moving around inside the vehicle when officers asked Mincey to stop moving and show his hands.

Officials say Mincey refused and stepped out of the vehicle, pointed a firearm at officers and an officer fired gunshots at Mincey, striking him. Mincey was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be provided to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway was closed Saturday morning after a dump truck struck...
Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
Savannah Police are looking for Malinda Jackson, a 13-year-old girl missing in Savannah.
Savannah Police searching for missing teen
Overpass demolished overnight; all lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Friday COVID-19 case numbers in Savannah are trending in the...
‘This is the notice’: Mayor Johnson not ruling out new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise in Chatham Co.

Latest News

Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
Members of the Savannah community participate in the nationwide Good Trouble Vigil marking the...
Savannah holds vigil on one year anniversary of Rep. John Lewis’s death
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets (Part...
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets (Part 2)
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets (Part...
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets (Part 1)