Chatham Co. District attorney’s office lays out policies for officer-involved shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly officer-involved shooting happened Saturday night at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street in Savannah.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), preliminary findings show Savannah Police officers pulled a car over for not stopping at a stop sign. The GBI says the passenger Maurice Mincey was moving around inside of the car.

Officers asked him to stop and show his hands. The GBI says Mincey refused and got out of the car and pointed a gun at the officers. An officer then shot and killed him.

This is just one of the most recent officer-involved shootings within the last three months to happen in Chatham County. The last one happened in June near Victory Drive and Bee Road, involving a Georgia State Patrol Trooper. And another in May on Tara Court involving two Chatham County Police Officers.

WTOC caught up with the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Chatham County to talk about what happens when their office gets the results of the GBI’s investigation.

We don’t know when the GBI report will be ready on this latest officer involved shooting in our community. The D.A.’s office still hasn’t received reports from the GBI on the previous two that happened in May or June involving different agencies.

The message we’re getting from the Chatham County District Attorneys Office is these investigations and reports take time to put together, and for good reason. Once they do get the GBI report, the D.A.’s Office goal is to reach a determination within three months on whether or not they’ll present the case to a grand jury. If they decide to, details of the case, including body cam video, wouldn’t be released to the public until after a grand jury sees the evidence. If the case isn’t presented to a grand jury, we could see case details released sooner.

“Nothing is more important to our community than public safety and the job of law enforcement. And with that comes a great deal of responsibility, obviously, and a great deal of expectation from the community. These investigations shouldn’t and can’t be rushed, because they are involving the very individuals that are in the community providing the level of protections are required for us to have safe communities,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Edwards.

The Chief Assistant District Attorney asked for the public’s patience as they work through this process. WTOC also checked in with the GBI who said there’s no new information in the case as of Monday.

