UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Burton surrendered to police in Camden County.

According to the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office, 29-year-old Delmar Sanders turned himself in to law enforcement authorities in Camden County Saturday night.

Police say until his extradition hearing, Sanders will be held in the Camden County Detention Facility.

Sanders is wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the shooting.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Stanley Farms and Laurel Bay roads. Deputies say they found a man and a woman injured at the scene. The two victims were taken to the hospital.

Deputies say the man, identified as 29-year-old Deonne McLendon, later died from his injuries.

The woman was treated and later released from the hospital.

