Senate candidate Kelvin King making stops in Georgia counties

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A candidate running for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Raphael Warnock made a campaign stop in Long County.

Kelvin King - who describes himself as a “Georgia native, proud veteran, Republican activist and successful business owner” - announced his campaign back in April. He is currently visiting all 159 counties in Georgia on his “Uncancel America Tour.”

He says his campaign is focusing on three issues: strengthening the economy, prioritizing the military and protecting constitutional rights.

“In terms of strengthen our economy, I mean, that we want to make sure that tax policy is smart and sound that we would have reduced taxes, that this inflation that we’re seeing, we can eliminate that with sound and smart politicians in these offices. The second thing is making sure that we prioritize our military. That means protecting our military and making sure that they have the highest technology, make sure that our boarder is secure, and that our military is focused on warfighting and not social justice warriors,” King said.

King also made stops in Evans, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Tattnall counties today, according to his campaign website.

