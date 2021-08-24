Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after pack of dogs kills woman in Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested after a pack of dogs attacked and killed a doctor in 2020, according to the Lyons Police Department.

According to Chief Wesley Walker with Lyons PD, Greg Mosley, of Lyons, has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The body of Dr. Nancy Shaw was found in a ditch in May of last year. Police spotted a car on Skyline Blvd around 3 a.m., pulled over on the wrong side of the road, car running and the door open.

They recognized the woman as Dr. Shaw, a long-time internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center.

According to the Lyons Police Department, the dogs possibly involved in the incident were identified and seized after the incident.

