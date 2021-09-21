Pooler Police looking for man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Police are looking for a man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Fraud, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The incident occurred at a Shell Gas Station on Pooler Parkway on Saturday, August 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dixon with Pooler Police at 912-330-8658 or edixon@pooler-ga.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

