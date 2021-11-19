Suspect arrested in death of 74-year-old man in Emanuel County

STILLMORE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man after an altercation led to a homicide Thursday night, according to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Stillmore police officers responded around 9 p.m. Thursday to a report of an altercation between two men in the town of about 500 people southeast of Swainsboro.

Upon arrival of law enforcement officers, one individual was dead and the other had fled, authorities said.

A search of the area began and was joined by Swainsboro police officers, a police dog and a Georgia State Patrol aviation unit.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, a tip was called into Emanuel County 911.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended on U.S. Highway 1 at Lexsy-Stillmore Road, according to authorities.

The deceased is identified as Larry Hadden, 74, of Stillmore.

Dakota Shaman Sutton, 24, of Stillmore, has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved in the case, as well.

