Former Sen. David Perdue announces official run for Ga. governor
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/AP) - David Perdue has officially announced his bid for governor of Georgia.
The former U.S. Republican Senator announced Monday morning on social media that he’s challenging incumbent Brian Kemp in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race.
Perdue has been encouraged publicly by the former president and has been flirting with running for governor for months.
