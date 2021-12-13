Day center opens in Savannah to assist homeless population

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local church is pairing up with advocates for the homeless to create a much needed resource in the community.

Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the official opening of the first Day Center for the homeless in Savannah.

The new Day Center initiative is part of the Give Change That Counts campaign, which aims to reduce the need for panhandling around Savannah. The goal is to pair with faith-based organizations willing to open their doors to offer the homeless a safe place to get water, charge a phone, use the restroom and access services they may need.

Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless Executive Director, Cindy Murphy Kelley, said, “I think that this is one of the most crucial gaps that we have had as a community for a very long time.”

The first of what those spearheading the Give Change That Counts Campaign hope is many Day Centers, sits just off Skidaway Road inside the Come As You Are Deliverance International Ministries Worship Center.

“We’re willing to help everyone. We’re willing to have people...we want to get connected to all the organizations. Because it’s important for us to link together so that we can make this a happy community,” said Pastor Janice Weaver.

Pastor Weaver’s worship center has already assisted several homeless individuals, and can help up to 12 people on the two days a week their Day Center is open. But to make the Day Center campaign a success, the resources of more churches like hers are needed.

Pastor Weaver said, “Open your doors. It doesn’t matter the size of your church or the number of people, because people are there to help. But just open...it’s nothing but love.”

“If we want to deal with a problem we have to be willing to do something about it,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson just before today’s ribbon cutting. “And we don’t deal with it from a criminal justice perspective, we deal with it from the humanity perspective.”

Mayor Johnson said he believes there will be many more Day Centers opening around the County, and added, “If we’re going to be a beloved community, we have to act like a beloved community. And acting like a beloved community means that people have places to go.”

