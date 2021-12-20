Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Interstate 95 near the Bryan and Liberty county line.
The wreck occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Monday when a vehicle traveling northbound at mile marker 79 flipped, ejecting two people.
Traffic is delayed in both directions in the area.
