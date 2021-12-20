Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Interstate 95 near the Bryan and Liberty county line.

The wreck occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Monday when a vehicle traveling northbound at mile marker 79 flipped, ejecting two people.

Traffic is delayed in both directions in the area.

Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.