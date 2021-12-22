Sky Cams
Former FBI chief of staff named interim U.S. Attorney for SC

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday appointed a former FBI chief of staff as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

Corey F. Ellis was appointed on Tuesday to replace former acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.

Ellis will be responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States within South Carolina. In addition, Ellis will supervise an office of 62 assistant attorneys, 75 support staff members and 18 contracted support staff members responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district.

Ellis previously served as chief of staff for FBI director Christopher Wray and as acting director of the Executive Office for Attorneys.

DeHart had served in the role since March 2021.

