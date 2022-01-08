4 injured after Vidalia Police say woman drove car into J&B’s steakhouse

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating after a car drove through the front of J&B’s steakhouse, injuring multiple people.

Police say a female went into the restaurant’s lobby, pulled the fire alarm, then got back into her car and drove into the front of J&B’s.

Four people were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver has been taken into custody for evaluation. The steakhouse is next door to the police station.

