Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

4 injured after Vidalia Police say woman drove car into J&B’s steakhouse

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating after a car drove through the front of J&B’s steakhouse, injuring multiple people.

Police say a female went into the restaurant’s lobby, pulled the fire alarm, then got back into her car and drove into the front of J&B’s.

Four people were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver has been taken into custody for evaluation. The steakhouse is next door to the police station.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city...
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole
Kevin Wilson
Inmate who escaped from Effingham Co. Jail captured at Savannah hotel
Demolition begins near globe on DeRenne Avenue
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole
Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole
Local businesses excited about new development on DeRenne and White Bluff
Local businesses excited about new development on DeRenne and White Bluff
Statesboro pharmacy receives distribution of prescription pill to treat COVID
Statesboro pharmacy receives distribution of prescription pill to treat COVID
Search continues for suspect after mother, daughter killed in Vidalia
Search continues for suspect after mother, daughter killed in Vidalia