Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SCCPSS announces temporary shift to virtual learning for 3 high schools due to COVID

SCCPSS Superintendent: “We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.”
SCCPSS Superintendent: “We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.”
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to COVID related issues and confirmed positive cases among staff and students that is impacting staff availability, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System says three of its high schools will shift to remote learning for the remainder of the week.

SCCPSS is notifying families of a temporary shift to virtual learning for Beach High School, Islands High School, and Johnson High School from Jan. 11-14.

The school system says extensive contact tracing procedures have been completed and all affected students and staff have been identified.

DETAILS FROM SCCPSS:

  • This virtual shift goes into effect on the evening of Monday, January 11, 2022, and includes all school activities.
  • January 11 – January 14, students should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules.
  • Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game/practice cancellations.  Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.
  • Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school.  The school will not be open for appointments

At this time, the schools are expected to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18. If that schedule changes, families will be alerted through the Parent Notification System.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Lyons
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Lyons
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s’: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner
Police lights
GBI investigating after inmate found unresponsive in his Chatham Co. Jail cell
Police lights
4 injured after Vidalia Police say woman drove car into J&B’s steakhouse

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Attorney Alex Murdaugh to seek bond reduction Monday
In this file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp gives a thumbs-up to...
GOP election needs could dominate 2022 Georgia session
South Carolina’s attorney general will release his annual report on the state’s effort to fight...
SC reports 50% jump in reported human trafficking victims
File photo
Savannah gas prices rise slightly from last week