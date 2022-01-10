SCCPSS announces temporary shift to virtual learning for 3 high schools due to COVID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to COVID related issues and confirmed positive cases among staff and students that is impacting staff availability, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System says three of its high schools will shift to remote learning for the remainder of the week.

SCCPSS is notifying families of a temporary shift to virtual learning for Beach High School, Islands High School, and Johnson High School from Jan. 11-14.

The school system says extensive contact tracing procedures have been completed and all affected students and staff have been identified.

DETAILS FROM SCCPSS:

This virtual shift goes into effect on the evening of Monday, January 11, 2022, and includes all school activities.

January 11 – January 14, students should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules.

Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game/practice cancellations. Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.

Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school. The school will not be open for appointments

At this time, the schools are expected to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18. If that schedule changes, families will be alerted through the Parent Notification System.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.