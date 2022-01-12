City of Savannah introduces new electric vehicle fleet

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday the City of Savannah introduced the city’s new electric vehicle fleet.

It is one of the ways the city is taking steps to reaching the clean energy goal. The goals are included in the 100 percent Savannah Clean Energy Plan, which the city council adopted in December.

These cars are part of the lease the city council approved last year. The approval covers 21 electric and 91 hybrid vehicles. That marks the largest addition of alternative fuel vehicles in Savannah’s history.

The city anticipates the cars will reduce fuel consumption by around 20 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 23 percent.

“It is kind of a first tangible step that we can show everyone like the city isn’t just asking the community to do this we are practicing what we preach by changing our own operations to meet these goals,” said Nick Deffley, Sustainability Director for the City of Savannah.

Deffley says that the 21 vehicles alone, over seven years, will reduce carbon admission by 100 tons. The vehicles will be leased to be used by city employees for the next two years.

