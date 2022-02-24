Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Rape Crisis Center changes name to Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning the Rape Crisis Center will change its name to Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire.

WTOC spoke with the group’s executive director about the change who says it’s been a long time coming.

“It has been a desire of the center to change their name for years, even with the last two previous executive directors. I was just very fortunate to be able to accomplish that task. We always wanted to be more inclusive to all the services we provide,” said Doris L. Williams, Executive Driector of Mary’s Place.

Williams says many other centers like theirs have shifted to sexual assault centers - serving victims and providing support and educational resources to their communities.

There’s a special meaning attached to the new name. It comes from the center’s first founding director Mary McAllister.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
FILE PHOTO
Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart among troops being deployed to Europe
Drama continues in Port Wentworth with a community and city council divided.
‘We’re over it.’: Community, Port Wentworth City Council divided
Kiyan Ooten
Savannah Police searching for 9-year-old missing since Saturday
Kesha Gibson-Carter
Rape Crisis Center court filing claims Savannah alderwoman violated confidentiality settlement agreement

Latest News

A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River
It’s the first day on the job for Port Wentworth’s new interim city manager.
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position
Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
Chatham Co. commissioners given COVID-19 update
Chatham Co. commissioners given COVID-19 update