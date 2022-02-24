Rape Crisis Center changes name to Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning the Rape Crisis Center will change its name to Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire.

WTOC spoke with the group’s executive director about the change who says it’s been a long time coming.

“It has been a desire of the center to change their name for years, even with the last two previous executive directors. I was just very fortunate to be able to accomplish that task. We always wanted to be more inclusive to all the services we provide,” said Doris L. Williams, Executive Driector of Mary’s Place.

Williams says many other centers like theirs have shifted to sexual assault centers - serving victims and providing support and educational resources to their communities.

There’s a special meaning attached to the new name. It comes from the center’s first founding director Mary McAllister.

