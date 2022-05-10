Business owners in Bryan Co. may be eligible for military tax credits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members from Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs led a lunch In Richmond Hill explaining those changes that could put thousands of dollars back into business owners’ pockets.

Business owners from Richmond Hill and surrounding areas gathered at a lunch and learn eating their greens while also trying to make some green.

“We want to make sure that after the last couple years of really hard years for small businesses that they’re taking advantage of the opportunities the state has to offer,” Kathryn Johnson, Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce said.

The Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the lunch which saw state officials laying out changes to expanded military tax credit eligibility.

Chamber officials say recent census data added to the number of businesses in the county that are eligible for military tax credits which provides incentives for businesses to add jobs in areas close to military bases.

And for Bryan County that military base is Fort Stewart.

“With a military zone, you only have to add two jobs per tax year, then it’s up to a 35-hundred-dollar credit per job that you add. So, it opens up a lot of opportunity for people that wouldn’t normally qualify.” Johnson said.

Chamber officials say for military tax credits the number of jobs a business owner needs to add each year is less than what is required for other job creation tax credits.

Those who attended say with the stresses of running a business the information can be challenging to stay up to date with.

“To me these are things that are hard to keep that information flowing. To know that that affects businesses, and their bottom line is really good information. I don’t know if everybody knows that for sure,” Johnson said.

