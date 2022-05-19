Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County

GEORGIA (WTOC) -The body of a missing pilot and a missing plane have been recovered off the coast of Bryan County.

The Bryan County coroner says the human remains found in the waters off the coast of Bryan County are that of 67 year old Edwin Farr.

Farr is from Lexington, South Carolina.

Crews found his body on Friday, March 13, about 18 miles off the coast.

Officials then discovered the plane yesterday, and brought it to shore today. They had suspended their search for the plane back on Friday, May 6.

The search started when a South Carolina airport reported Farr’s plane missing.

Farr was supposed to land at 9 a.m. that morning, but never made it.

His cause of death, and the crash itself, are still under investigation.

