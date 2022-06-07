Seven years and $7 million dollars later, Waters Ave. Revitalization Project in final phase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is finally close to finishing a project aimed at beautifying the city’s eastside corridor.

Crews started working on the Waters Avenue Revitalization Project in 2015 improving things like sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting.

District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett said it’s all about restoring the area.

“This district has been going down for so many years. People have been asking for beautification, asking for upgrades and before we lose so many people to the pandemic or life, we want to show them how the community can grow,” Alderman Leggett said.

The final phase of this project will cost $1.2 million dollars and it starts south from 37th Street to Victory Drive.

It’s happening after a 3 year delay.

Alderman Leggett said: “We had to get the money from SPLOST, the supply chain, the pandemic happened and we couldn’t get a lot of people to come to work and a lot of the vendors didn’t want to send us what we needed.”

Leggett said the next priority is finding a grocery store to take over the site where the It’s Amazing Beauty Supply Store used to be.

“We’re going to address the fact that we do have a food desert between where we are now...there’s nothing here that’s feeding this community,” he said.

Leggett said in the meantime, the Savannah Impact Program for at-risk youth will meet there.

He wants people to feel safe and proud of the place where they live.

“We have a community of people moving in, people moving out, but we’re gonna keep what’s whole in this community...that’s the people.”

Alderman Leggett said the last phase should take about six to eight months to complete.

