Georgia Southern University to test new device for parking tickets

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University will begin testing a high-tech device next week to get campus drivers’ attention to pay unpaid parking tickets and do so any time of day or night.

It’s called the Barnacle. A parking staffer would install it across a windshield of a car that’s gotten too many parking tickets. The suction cups underneath apply roughly a thousand pounds of pressure to stick to the windshield.

Parking officials say you risk damaging your windshield if you try to take it off yourself plus, you set off an alarm and the GPS inside tracks you.

They said one difference in this and a traditional boot is this can be disconnected 24/7 online, even after the office has closed for the day.

Robert Babot with University Parking & Transportation said, ”using the Barnacle, the student has the ability to go ahead and pay the fine, get the code to remove the device. They can then return it and they’re free to go without delay.”

It also saves university crews the time spent going to the car to unlock a boot. Drivers must still return the Barnacle to a drop box or risk hundreds of dollars in fines or replacement fees.

They’ll tweak this system some over the summer when campus parking is lighter, but they hope to have it operational this Fall.

Georgia Southern says they have three Barnacles they’ll use on the Statesboro campus. They hope to get more to use on the Armstrong campus by next spring.

