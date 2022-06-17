Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Co-owner of The Grey Restaurant wins James Beard Award for outstanding chef

Co-owner of The Grey wins the James Beard Award for outstanding chief
Co-owner of The Grey wins the James Beard Award for outstanding chief(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s very own received one of the highest honors as a chef.

Mashama Bailey, co-owner of The Grey Restaurant in downtown Savannah, is bringing back her second James Beard award. This time...for outstanding chef.

“I was a little shocked. I was taken aback. I thought I was going to burst out in tears but I didn’t,” Bailey said.

It’s an honor she did not expect even though she won best chef of the southeast a couple of years ago...to her, this is different.

Bailey said: “These are goals that we’re still trying to achieve. In 2022, no black chef has ever won this award in a foundation that’s 30 years old.”

Even after national recognition for her success, she doesn’t want to put all of the spotlight on herself.

“When I say I...I really mean The Grey...You know, you can’t be a general without an army. You just can’t do it without the people that support you.”

She said to the next generation of young, Black chefs...

“I want them to see someone who is not too good to do what she asks other people to do. I want them to see someone who is humble, who’s a hard worker, who believes in tradition and who also believes in supporting the team under her or with her or beside her.”

There are still barriers to break, milestones to achieve and food to cook. There’s also nowhere Bailey would rather do it than in her community.

“There’s still a lot left to do for us and I’m just happy that I’m given an opportunity, given a voice, given a platform to make some changes.”

Bailey said she’s still letting her latest win sink in, but they expect to continue expanding in the next few years.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Mary’s Place holds first in-person gala since 2019 for survivors of sexual assault
Mary’s Place holds first in-person gala since 2019 for survivors of sexual assault
Public meeting held to discuss Effingham County’s parks and recreation master plan
Public meeting held to discuss Effingham County’s parks and recreation master plan
Community celebrates 50 years of Lake Mayer
Community celebrates 50 years of Lake Mayer
THE News at 6
Health official discusses the threat of monkeypox in the Coastal Health District