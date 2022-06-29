Ga. Democratic candidates held a conference in Savannah after Roe v. Wade decision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The conversations around the banning of abortions in Georgia continues in Savannah Wednesday.

Democratic candidates in our area holding a conference to make their position clear.

Georgia State Representative Edna Jackson, Anne Allen Westbrook - Candidate for Georgia House District 163, and Congressional candidate Wade Herring speaking out.

“Healthcare decisions are not for politicians to make. Women must be allowed to make their own private decisions and their own healthcare decisions with their doctor,” Wade Herring, 1st Congressional District Candidate said.

