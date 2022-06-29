Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Ga. Democratic candidates held a conference in Savannah after Roe v. Wade decision

Conference
Conference(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The conversations around the banning of abortions in Georgia continues in Savannah Wednesday.

Democratic candidates in our area holding a conference to make their position clear.

Georgia State Representative Edna Jackson, Anne Allen Westbrook - Candidate for Georgia House District 163, and Congressional candidate Wade Herring speaking out.

“Healthcare decisions are not for politicians to make. Women must be allowed to make their own private decisions and their own healthcare decisions with their doctor,” Wade Herring, 1st Congressional District Candidate said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lyons
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence in Savannah
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson would consider curfew to curb violence

Latest News

Personal Delivery Device
More delivery robots to hit streets as new law goes into effect
FILE PHOTO
Boating safety, rules extra important during busy holiday weekend on the water
Beaufort County School District Educational Services Center
Starting salary increase coming for Beaufort County teachers
File photo of police lights.
Crash causes delays on Talmadge Bridge