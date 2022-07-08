City Market installs signs placing curfew on those under 21

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big change is coming to Savannah’s City Market, after the area was marked by shootings two weekends in a row.

Signs are posted, likely as of Friday, saying very clearly anyone under-21 will not be allowed on City Market’s property after 11 p.m. It also says for all hours of the day - no loitering and no guns on property.

City Market, aside from the City rights of way that run through it, is private property. As far as what enforcement of this new rule will look like, we’ll have to wait and see.

We know there’s usually a very noticeable police presence down here anyway, with the Savannah Police substation here, in addition to officers working extra duty security for businesses.

This curfew of sorts was applauded by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who first floated the idea of limiting crowds with a curfew a few weeks ago. He said earlier this week, the idea was still on the table for him.

But again, it seems as if City Market and it’s owners have taken matters into their own hands.

