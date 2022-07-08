Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

City Market installs signs placing curfew on those under 21

(WTOC Viewer)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big change is coming to Savannah’s City Market, after the area was marked by shootings two weekends in a row.

Signs are posted, likely as of Friday, saying very clearly anyone under-21 will not be allowed on City Market’s property after 11 p.m. It also says for all hours of the day - no loitering and no guns on property.

City Market, aside from the City rights of way that run through it, is private property. As far as what enforcement of this new rule will look like, we’ll have to wait and see.

We know there’s usually a very noticeable police presence down here anyway, with the Savannah Police substation here, in addition to officers working extra duty security for businesses.

This curfew of sorts was applauded by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who first floated the idea of limiting crowds with a curfew a few weeks ago. He said earlier this week, the idea was still on the table for him.

But again, it seems as if City Market and it’s owners have taken matters into their own hands.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Real estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction
Shea Schrader and Hunter McKee
WTOC reporter surprised with marriage proposal at Savannah Bananas game
Source: WTOC
Body found on the beach on Tybee Island
Source: WTOC
Man found dead in Richmond Hill
File photo of police lights.
14-year-old dies after ATV accident

Latest News

Federal funds to go to Liberty County educational assistance
Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall
Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall
Group of protesters set to stay on Georgia Capitol steps, rallying for abortion rights
OB/GYN explains what abortions may be permitted if Heartbeat Law takes effect
Man dies after shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah
Man dies after shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah