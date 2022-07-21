Sky Cams
One man dead, one man injured in shooting on Robinson Circle

By WTOC Staff and Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of Robinson Circle in Savannah.

Police said one man has died from his injuries. Another man is being treated for his injuries at the hospital.

Police also said that a person of interest has been found.

A woman living in Franklin Apartments was home at the time and heard the gunshots.

“People need to stop the gun violence and stop violence period. Do not go to people’s homes bothering people, threatening people.”

Savannah Police is continuing to investigate.

