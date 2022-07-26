Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A now-former Tattnall County judge finds himself on the other side of the law. He’s charged with threatening one of his neighbors.

Eddie Anderson served 14 years as Tattnall County’s magistrate judge. But the charges he’s facing stem from a situation miles from the courthouse...in a neighbor’s garden.

Investigators say Anderson, age 70, went on a neighbor’s property and picked produce from the neighbor’s garden. A second neighbor saw it on a security camera and called out Anderson on social media.

Investigators say Anderson admits threatening to assault that neighbor. While the threat is a misdemeanor, it qualifies as a violation of oath of office, which itself is felony.

Deputies arrested Anderson on Monday.

Anderson resigned as judge effective today. This morning, the county swore in deputy magistrate judge John Mock as the interim.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.
Man dies after shooting at gas station on Victory Dr.
Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville
Tricks Barbeque
Tricks Barbecue closes after car is pushed into grill pit
A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of...
Application window opens Monday for Savannah public housing wait list

Latest News

Michael Mincy
Man arrested after shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter
Family Promise closing Bryan County location
Family Promise closing Bryan County location
THE News at 6
Search continues for suspect after reported sexual assault at Hilton Head massage parlor
THE News at 6
3-year-old dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire