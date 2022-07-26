Tattnall County chief magistrate judge arrested

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A now-former Tattnall County judge finds himself on the other side of the law. He’s charged with threatening one of his neighbors.

Eddie Anderson served 14 years as Tattnall County’s magistrate judge. But the charges he’s facing stem from a situation miles from the courthouse...in a neighbor’s garden.

Investigators say Anderson, age 70, went on a neighbor’s property and picked produce from the neighbor’s garden. A second neighbor saw it on a security camera and called out Anderson on social media.

Investigators say Anderson admits threatening to assault that neighbor. While the threat is a misdemeanor, it qualifies as a violation of oath of office, which itself is felony.

Deputies arrested Anderson on Monday.

Anderson resigned as judge effective today. This morning, the county swore in deputy magistrate judge John Mock as the interim.

