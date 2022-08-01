More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads.

The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home.

“We have had residents who have moved in here...best place they’ve ever lived. We’ve had residents who’ve moved in here, and because they’re in here, they’ve gotten jobs, they’ve gotten promotions. They have been able to move out into nicer areas and make room for other people,” said CSAH board chairman Julian Miller.

According to the executive director of the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, homeless veterans account for about a quarter of Chatham County’s homeless population.

“Housing first is very challenging when there is lots of eligibilities, criteria and paperwork that has to be done before we as services providers can help house someone. Here at the Veterans Tiny Homes, we can actually get people housed faster,” said executive director Jennifer Darsey.

The tiny home project was the brainchild of Darsey’s predecessor, Cindy Murphy Kelley, and an initiative Darsey got behind right away when she took over as Executive Director for the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

“Our tiny homes have 100% success rate. And what that means for us, is that for every single resident who’s come through the Cove at Dundee, Veteran’s Tiny House Village, those individuals either stabilized in these homes, or eventually moved into homes of their own, or when it was necessary moved into some supportive services full time.”

And everything in the tiny home village, from the homes themselves, to the landscaping and sidewalks are thanks to a 100% donor and volunteer effort.

“We can’t be more happy to have eleven more tiny houses complete. And we really do need everyone’s help, ten dollars, anything that you can send to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless. We are pad-ready. If you see those green pipes sticking up in the ground, we’re pad-ready for another twelve houses. They just need a little bit of funding,” said Joe Marchese with Commercial General Construction.

