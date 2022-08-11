Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pearl’s Saltwater Grille caught fire early Thursday morning.

The La Roche Avenue restaurant is still standing, but there is significant damage.

Fire Chief James Vickers for the Chatham Emergency Services says they got a fire alarm from the kitchen around 12:17 a.m. Fire crews were on scene three minutes later.

Fire crews have not called the building a total loss yet because they have not been able to get inside to see the damage because it has been too dangerous for them to enter.

They have been applying water to the fire for over five hours through the roof.

Chief Vickers says the restaurant overlooks and overlays water, making it even more difficult to contain the fire and more dangerous for crews to go inside.

As of 5 a.m. the restaurant’s dock was still on fire and crews are still putting hot spots out inside of the restaurant.

Crews do not expect to be able to get inside and safely assess damage until at least daylight.

“Shortly after that fire erupted through the roof when it self ventilated. At this time we’re going through overhaul, which is just keeping the fire and everything cool and finishing the hotspots and then we’re going to investigate after daylight,” Chief Vickers said.

