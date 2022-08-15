Sky Cams
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly alligator attack.

The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.

Emergency services arrived and located the alligator, as well as a deceased person.

The South Carolina Department of Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is on scene and currently investigating the incident.

