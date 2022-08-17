Healthy Savannah holds first meeting to discuss Food Policy Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthy Savannah is asking for your input on nutrition and food insecurity in the area.

Tonight they held their first of several meetings to discuss a “Food Policy Council.”

They say the initiative isn’t new in Chatham County, but they are working to re-establishing it after it dwindled in the past few years.

They are looking for the council to become more of a community-led in order to be more effective and inclusive.

“So a food policy council can really weigh in on what those issues and barriers are here within the city and maybe it can improve your day to day life and how you receive food whether that’s your child at school or you going to your grocery store in your community,” said the physical activity program manager Armand Turner.

They set to hold two additional meetings this month. One on August 23 and one on August 30. Both of those will be form 6 to 7:30 p.m.

