Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Healthy Savannah holds first meeting to discuss Food Policy Council

Healthy Savannah holds first meeting to discuss Food Policy Council
Healthy Savannah holds first meeting to discuss Food Policy Council(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthy Savannah is asking for your input on nutrition and food insecurity in the area.

Tonight they held their first of several meetings to discuss a “Food Policy Council.”

They say the initiative isn’t new in Chatham County, but they are working to re-establishing it after it dwindled in the past few years.

They are looking for the council to become more of a community-led in order to be more effective and inclusive.

“So a food policy council can really weigh in on what those issues and barriers are here within the city and maybe it can improve your day to day life and how you receive food whether that’s your child at school or you going to your grocery store in your community,” said the physical activity program manager Armand Turner.

They set to hold two additional meetings this month. One on August 23 and one on August 30. Both of those will be form 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Webstaurantstore
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at West 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
FILE PHOTO - A Kemp spokesperson said Monday that payments will start as early as September....
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
Source: WTOC
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.

Latest News

Garden City recreation center
Agreement passes for SCCPSS to purchase Garden City recreation center
THE News at 6
Feed the Boro will give out their 1,000,000 meal for monthly food distribution
“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah
‘Not Another Church Movie’ being filmed in Savannah
WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’
WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’