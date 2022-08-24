Job fair underway for companies involved in Hyundai Megasite development

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring efforts are underway for companies involved in the massive Hyundai Megasite development in Bryan County.

The Barnett Southern Corporation will be working construction on the new Hyundai Plant and they’re looking for local workers to help out.

They’re hosting a job fair this Monday and Tuesday, right here at the Best Western Premier in Pooler.

They’re looking to fill at least 120 jobs heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, foreman, and supervisors.

They’re also offering signing bonuses, some that could be $1,200.

Scottie Davis with Barnett Southern says they’re doing their best to keep wages competitive, because there are a lot of construction jobs available in the area right now.

Still, they want to get as many local people on board as possible, because they want their workers to be folks with a stake in the Megasite project.

“They’re wanting to have a huge local impact and just help our community grow and make sure that local businesses grow, because when you bring people here and you bring bigger industry like Hyundai coming here, it’s gonna help your restaurants grow, it’s gonna help your housing industry. It’s just going to make a long impact for many years to come,” Scottie Davis said.

The job fair will run from noon to 8 p.m. both days. There’ll also be live music and more.

Barnett Southern encourages anyone with construction experience to swing by. Click here to apply.

